From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has vowed that it would intensify its oversight functions for the proper implementation of the 2021 budget.

The House had recently passed N329billion appropriation bill which was also signed into law by Governor Douye Diri.

The House Committee Chairman on Information, Hon Tare Pori representing Ekeremor Constituency 1 who stated this in an interview with journalists said the lawmakers in line with their constitutional role oversight of Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure a smooth implementation of the 2021 budget.

According to him the 6th Bayelsa House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt Hon. Abraham Ingobere will strengthen its monitoring of the funds appropriated to various MDAs to ensure Bayelsans get value for their money.

““We got the draft bill on Nov. 26 and worked on it extensively, the original sum was N290 billion.

“We increased it to N329 billion to make more funds available to Ministries of Works and Agriculture to buttress our desire to have the people feel the impact of government.

“In 2021 our oversight role will be very active because we have noticed a lot of lapses in the way MDAs that generate revenue expend the funds without appropriation, and we have to signal them that it cannot be tolerated.

“We are hopeful that with the early passage and assent to the bill, there will be no delays as we get into the New Year it will be a smooth journey towards meeting the pledges the government made to the people,” he said.

Pori expressed optimism that the incidents of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EndSARS protests and flood which frustrated the implementation of the 2020 budget would not happened in 2021.

He assured that the 2021 budget is a budget of growth noting that the lawmakers are hoping to see things differently done in the Education and Agriculture sectors.