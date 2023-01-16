Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye has emerged as the acting Chief Judge of Bayelsa State Judiciary confirming a report by this paper that barring any last-minute change; she would take over from Justice Kate Abiri who retired over the weekend.

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri on Monday at the State Executive Chambers swore in Ayemieye as the acting Chief Judge.

During the valedictory session held in honour of the retried Abiri over the weekend, the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, commended Diri for supporting the judiciary and expressed the belief that “in a few days’ time a substantive CJ would be appointed for the state judiciary.”

A statement by Diri’s Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah said Diri during the swearing-in ceremony which had in attendance Abiri and other Judges charged the new Acting Chief Judge to maintain the cordial relationship between the executive and judicial arms of government in the state.

Diri declared that Ayemieye was eminently qualified for the position and tasked her to carry her colleagues along in the scheme of things in order to move the state judiciary to greater heights while also urging other members of the judiciary to support her to enable her to succeed.

“The newly appointed Acting Chief Judge was the most senior of the judges and has been working harmoniously with her predecessor, who also worked harmoniously with the other arms of government. So, beyond being a high court judge, you are now in government as the leader of the judicial arm. We expect that you will maintain the same harmonious relationship that this government has enjoyed with the judicial arm of government,” he stated.

“Having gone through your CV, you have the pedigree to lead the judiciary. So, I wish you well and urge you to carry your colleagues along without discrimination. I pray that going forward you will move the state judiciary to greater heights.”