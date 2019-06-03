The Bayelsa State Government has commenced the construction of a stand-alone world-class wrestling gym at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

The facility, which was expected to be completed before the end of this year would be the first of its kind in Nigeria. The gym was projected to accommodate two full-sized wrestling mats, a warm-up area and office spaces for administrative work.

The construction of the ultra-modern gym is in line with the vision of Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson to make Yenagoa – the state capital – the hub of wrestling, not only in Nigeria, but in Africa at large. Governor Dickson had previously promised to institutionalize wrestling as a core sport and a cultural heritage of the Ijaw man.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali had hailed Governor Dickson for the construction of the wrestling gymnasium.

“I am not surprised that the governor has commenced the construction of a wrestling gym of world class standard in Yenagoa,” the Olympics champion said. “The gym will not only help Bayelsa State athletes, but will have a positive bearing on the national team.

“Having athletes from five to six sports training in one multi-purpose hall as is the current situation all over the country impacts on concentration and adversely affects both training and performance”