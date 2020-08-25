Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has given automatic ticket to former governor Seriake Dickson for the West senatorial district election scheduled for October 31.

The stakeholders and top political players of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Bayelsa West decided not to pick the party’s nomination form for the senatorial district out of respect for the former governor.

PDP Chairman, Solomon Agwanana, said the people of the senatorial district are unanimous in the position that Dickson has the capacity, the pedigree and, indeed, the tested voice to provide the seriously needed effective representation at the Senate.

According to him, the people have implicit confidence in the capacity of the former governor to exploit his vast experience and potential in the interest of the senatorial district, the dtate and the entire Ijaw nation.

He said Dickson has a track record in the National Assembly as a former member of the House of Representatives aside from his sterling performance as the first ever two-term governor of Bayelsa State.

Agwanana reiterated that stakeholders of other political parties in the senatorial district should come on board to join the popular preference for Dickson as the next senator for Bayelsa West.

He said the PDP and the people of the area are prepared to deliver Dickson on October 31.