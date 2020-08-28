Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, yesterday, protested in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, the indiscriminate disqualification of some aspirants vying for party’s ticket for the Central senatorial district by-election.

The senatorial screening committee had, on Wednesday, disqualified former speaker and incumbent House of Assembly Majority Leader, Monday Bobuo, former zonal youth leader and former director general Geographical Integrated Services (BGIS), Igo Goin, and former secretary to the state government, Gideon Ekuewei.

The protesters, armed with placards with various inscriptions, alleged that former governor Seriake Dickson was arm-twisting the screening committee to disqualify other aspirants to pave the way for the emergence of former PDP state chairman, Cleopas Moses, as the sole candidate.

Supporters of the party criticised Governor Douye Diri for not standing up as the leader of the party in the state to protect the interests of members.

The aggrieved supporters of the aspirants called on the appeal committee to cancel the results of the screening committee and allow for a free and fair election if the party is desirous to win the by- election.

They also called on Diri not to allow himself to be hoodwinked into supporting positions at variance with his democratic principles.

However, a source close to Dickson distanced the former governor from happenings in the state, noting that Dickson is not a member of PDP screening committee and not the leader of the party.