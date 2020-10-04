Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former governor of Bayelsa State and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the October 31 Bayelsa West senatorial district bye-election, Henry Seriake Dickson, has boasted that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peremobowei Ebebi would not win one ward in the election.

This is even as the gale of defections rocking the party continued as more core grassroots leaders and supporters of the party from Dickson’s Sagbama Local Government Area defected to the PDP ahead of the election.

In a protest rally at Toru Orua, hundreds of APC members from Ward 6 of Sagbama, led by Hon Mentor Bob, dumped the APC and were received by Dickson, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, Chief Remi Kuku, Hon Michael Magbisa, the member representing Sagbama constituency in the state Assembly, Col. Bernard Kenebai, and other officials of the party.

The spokesman of the group of defectors, Mentor, said that the APC members were embittered by the brazen violation of the agreement on the rotation of the two National Assembly positions between Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas making up the district.

He said that it was a provocation for a member of the APC from Ekeremor to contest the senatorial slot when it was the turn of Sagbama to produce the senator.

According to Mentor, his group was angered by the fact that an Ekeremor person was nominated to contest the election when another Ekeremor man, Hon Fred Agbedi, was already in the House of Representatives.