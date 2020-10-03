…As more defections rock APC

Former governor of Bayelsa State and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) senatorial candidate for the October 31 Bayelsa West senatorial district bye- election, Henry Seriake Dickson has boasted that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Peremobowei Ebebi would not win one ward in the election.

This is even as the gale of defections rocking party continued as more core grassroots leaders and supporters of the party from Dickson’s Sagbama Local Government Area defected to PDP ahead of the election.

In a protest rally at Toru Orua hundreds of APC members from Ward 6 of Sagbama led by Hon Mentor Bob abandoned the APC were received Dickson, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, Chief Remi Kuku, the Senatorial Vice Chairman of the Party, Hon Michael Magbisa, the member representing Sagbama Constituency in the State Assembly, Col. Bernard Kenebai, and other officials of the party.

The spokesman of the group of defectors, Mentor, said that the APC members were embittered by the brazen violation of the agreement on the rotation of the two National Assembly positions between Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas making up the district.

He said that it was a provocation for a member of the APC from Ekeremor to contest the Senatorial slot when it was the turn of Sagbama to produce the Senator.

According to Mentor his group were angered by the fact that an Ekeremor person was nominated to contest the election when another Ekeremor man, Hon Fred Agbedi, was already in the House of Representatives.

He said that the decision of the APC to field a candidate from Ekeremor in violation of the wish of the people of Sagbama and Ekeremor was disrespectful and indeed unacceptable.

Dickson while addressing the crowd said Ebebi would not be able to win a Ward in the forth coming election.

The former governor who said that the elections were not about one person but the entire Ijaw nation thanked Mentor and his team for returning to the PDP which he said was their original party.

He commended the defectors for taking the right decision and urged them to be courageous to await a total victory from the PDP.

Also, the people of Fatorugbene and Tamogbene Ward 7, In Ekeremor Local Government Area have declared total support for Chief Dickson during a solidarity visit.

The team was led by a former Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area, Barr. Billy Toboye, former Special Adviser, on Domestic Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Obiriki, Hon. Pena Omuko, Hon. Julie Samuel Andy other stakeholders from the ward.

Toboye assured the former Governor of the unflinching support of the people and their votes during the election.