Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has called for a level playing field whenever the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decides to conduct the bye-election to fill the seats of Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central senatorial districts in the National Assembly.

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, had recently declared the seats of Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central vacant following the emergence and subsequent inauguration of now ex-senators Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudajakpor as governor and deputy-governor respectively.

Diri, speaking when he received the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus of the House of Representatives, said the Federal Government, INEC and security agencies should ensure free, fair and credible elections when the polls are conducted.

On the status of Bayelsa representatives in the House, Governor Diri called on the House leadership to consider the state representatives for chairmanship positions of the various committees.

He contended that despite having the experience, competence, quality and academic background to chair various committees, Bayelsa representatives have been denied the opportunity to serve in those capacities.

As a former senator, Diri said the practice is that the position is distributed to all states for the sake of equity and fairness.

“Let me use the opportunity to call on my colleagues in the House of Reps and the Speaker that it is very disheartening to hear that our state representatives, as worthy, credible as they are, none is serving as chairman of any committee in the House.

“I, therefore call on my friend, brother and senior ranking colleague, the Speaker, to see that one of our members is made chairman of a committee. They have all the qualities. We have ranking members. In terms of academics, we have a Professor. In terms of experience, they all have what it takes to chair a committee.”

Hon Fred Agbedi, who spoke on behalf of the caucus, congratulated Diri on his emergence as governor.

Agbedi described the governor as one of them, having been in the 8th and 9th Assembly, disclosing that an expanded visit of all the state representatives in the National Assembly to the governor was in the pipeline.

In attendance at the meeting were the House of Representative member representing Sagbama-Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Hon Fred Agbedi, his Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma counterpart, Professor Steve Azaiki, and Hon Fred Obuah representing Ogbia Federal Constituency.