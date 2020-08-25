Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former Deputy Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon Peremobowei Ebebi, has promised the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial district effective representation if elected Senator on October 31.

The APC presently has three aspirants for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District bye-election namely Ebebi, a former member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Kemelayefa Omonibeke and the senatorial candidate in the 2019 election, Capt Matthew Karimo.

The party has fixed September 3 for the primaries and barring any last-minute changes it is going to use the direct primaries mode to elect its candidate.

Speaking in a telephone interview shortly after submitting his form, Ebebi said the people of Bayelsa West which is largely still underdeveloped needs quality representation that can attract development to the area.

Ebebi who appealed for rancour-free and transparent primary election urged members of the party in the various wards to elect him as the party candidate as he has the capability and capacity to represent Bayelsa West in the Red Chambers.

He said: ‘We are doing direct primaries, I expect the majority of the members of the party in the wards to vote for me. I am urging the APC to conduct transparent primaries.

‘What we need is development. We are still not connected to the rest of Nigeria by land. We intend to cooperate with all federal government agencies to bring development to Bayelsa West.

‘The eight years of Dickson were like wasted years as many projects were left undone. We need to ensure the completion of those projects.

‘My responsibility would be lawmaking for the progress and development of Nigeria and I would ensure collaboration with development agencies to bring development to the area.’