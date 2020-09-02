Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The intrigues over the Bayelsa Central Senatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assumed another dimension as the Appeal panel has cleared all four aspirants earlier disqualified by the screening panel.

The screening panel had disqualified the majority leader of the House of Assembly, Hon Monday Obolo Bobuo, former zonal youth leader of PDP, and former Director- General of the Bayelsa State Geographical Integrated Services (BGIS), Hon Igo Assembly Goin, former secretary to the state government, Hon Gideon Ekeuwei and former commissioner for works, Mr Charles Ambawei.

Protests had rocked Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital over what the supporters of the disqualified aspirants described as “indiscrimination disqualification” of qualified aspirants to pave way for the alleged emergence of former PDP state chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas as the sole candidate.

The protesters had accused former governor Henry Seriake Dickson of influencing the screening panel to disqualify other aspirants so that he can honour an alleged pact with Cleopas for lending his support to the emergence of Diri as PDP governorship candidate in September 5 2019.

According to findings the threat by the protesters to withdraw support for the party ahead the October 31 senatorial election forced the hands of the party to clear the aspirants.

The PDP Screening Appeal panel headed by Hon. Abbas Adamu cleared the disqualified aspirants to contest the party primaries.

The report submitted to the Bayelsa State Chapter of the party through the State party secretary, Mr. Gesiye Isowo dismissed all points of disqualification raised by the screening panel.

Isowo who received the report from the panel, said by the report, all the five aspirants for the ticket will now participate in the primaries scheduled for the weekend.

The aspirants are: Mr. Cleopas Moses, Chief Gideon Ekeuwei, Monday Bubou Obolo, Mr. Igo Goin and Mr. Charles Ambaiowei.