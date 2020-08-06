Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Thursday, disclosed that his cabinet nominees would be known from next week.

Senator Diri gave the hint during his first meeting with the state council of traditional rulers held at Traditional Rulers Council secretariat in Yenagoa.

The governor was quoted by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, as saying that he was mindful of the expectation of the people concerning the constitution of his cabinet but however sought their patience and understanding.

His words: “Since I was sworn in as governor, I have not met with our traditional rulers as a council. So I’m happy to be here today.

“Now that we have dispensed with most of the litigation, let me inform our royal fathers that I am ready to constitute my cabinet from next week.”

He however urged them to work closely with his administration in promoting peace and stability in their communities, describing them as community leaders closest to the people.

The governor who said he just held a security council meeting over some cult killings, enjoined royal fathers to reside in their domains in order to check the activities of their subjects and charged them to remain apolitical in the administration of their kingdoms.

Senator Diri equally spoke about the dearth of federal infrastructure in the state as well as the building of an oil museum in Oloibiri, where oil was first explored in Nigeria.

He called on the federal government to bring about tangible infrastructure development that would impact the lives of the people.

“Over the years, the Nigerian government has not treated the state fairly in terms of development. Bayelsa being the state where crude oil was first struck in commercial quantity deserves much more than what is being offered.”

Diri who maintained that though he welcomes the oil museum and research centre at Oloibiri community in Ogbia local government area, wondered why even communities hosting oil facilities lack access roads.

He said it is sad that Oloibiri community today is a shadow of itself, stating that the only relic there is the oil well head that first produced the country’s crude oil in commercial quantity in 1956.

“Those of you who were around when Oloibiri was the commercial centre of Nigeria as the first oil well, we had reports that flights were landing there.

“But today not even vehicles can conveniently access there. The only thing you will recognise there is the Christmas tree. And so while I’m not against bringing an oil museum, Bayelsans don’t deserve only a museum and a research centre.

“I implore the federal government to think about critical infrastructure by working with the Bayelsa government to bring development to every nook and cranny of our state because that is the only way the people will appreciate what the federal government has started doing for our state.”