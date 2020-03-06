Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The judgment of the Supreme Court that sacked Chief David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor-elect of Bayelsa State on February 13, 2020, came like a thunderbolt. So was the violence that swept across the state, especially Yenagoa, the state capital, on account of the verdict.

Yenagoa boiled and burnt. For 48 hours, supporters and sympathisers of the APC held the state by the jugular over what they perceived as injustice to their party. From Tombia Roundabout, where a bonfire was used to barricade the road, to Opolo, the aggrieved supporters turned the entire stretch of Melford Okilo Expressway to a war zone. Not done with the bonfires, specific places were visited with destruction. Places vandalised included the Judiciary Complex, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat, personal residence of Governor Douye Diri, on Imgbi Road, the Steve Azaiki Public Library, also on Imgbi Road, Bayelsa Broadcasting Corporation, on Azikoro Road, and the personal residence of former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson in Opolo.

It was, therefore, understandable the tension that gripped Yenagoa and its environs ahead of February 26, the date for the review of the judgment by the Supreme Court. Not only were many ready to flee the state, security agents, including soldiers that were drafted to the streets to man strategic locations, were on red alert to nip any violence in the bud. Many had prepared for the worst. Shop owners eager for daily sales opened but stayed alert to lock up once violence erupted. Residents were glued to the TV, radio and social media waiting for the verdict.

Surprisingly, minutes after news filtered into Yenagoa that the apex court had upheld its earlier decision to sack Lyon and his running mate, Yenagoa and its environs became calm. The tension that had built up evaporated. And it has remained so since.

It is believed that the attitude of Diri himself has contributed to the peaceful atmosphere in the state. Since his inauguration as the fifth executive governor of the state, Diri, who had appealed to members of the PDP “to be magnanimous in victory,” again set the stage for a peaceful atmosphere in Bayelsa minutes after the apex court dismissed his opponent’s application for review.

“Once again, I describe myself as a miracle governor. So, the Supreme Court just affirmed the judgment of the Almighty God, who made it possible for me to become the governor of Bayelsa State. For me, there is no victor, no vanquished, as the victory is for all Bayelsans. It is not a winner-takes-all.

“My message is that of reconciliation as I will run an all-inclusive government. Let everyone that is aggrieved sheathe their swords. Let us think about Bayelsa first and ourselves last. By this judgment, it is clear the final hurdle has been cleared.”

Dr. Jonathan Robinson Obuebite, a former commissioner for education in the administration of former Governor Dickson, said the general acceptability by Bayelsans of Diri’s government and his attitude since his inauguration were the foundation of the peace the state has been enjoying since February 26: “It is because of the realisation that the purported election won by APC was even a robbery orchestrated by the leadership of the APC, INEC and security agencies. The people have now seen that PDP actually won the election with lawful votes and the court has affirmed this.

“The governor’s immediate approach of preaching reconciliation has helped in stabilising the state. He has been preaching peace and Bayelsans know that he is ready to work for them. The people know this is their government and they are happy.”

Chief Collins Cocodia, former Commissioner for Youths and Employment, said the realisation that the will of God has been done in Bayelsa State and the high expectation of prosperity from the new government is responsible for the pervading peace: “It is the will of God. The people are happy. People know what happened in the election; so, they are happy that the will of God has come to play in this matter. Now, people know that no man can play God. Also, there is high expectation from the new government. Already, civil servants and pensioners are smiling. Promotional arrears are being paid. The people are happy with the governor they have now.”

Mr. Markson Fefegha, former Commissioner for Mines, agreed with Cocodia that the change of government and expectations of a new dawn have made people less agitated.

He said, “I think the change of government has brought about peace. There is high expectation from the government. Everybody is watching and is giving peace a chance. The governor’s attitude has also helped. He is reaching out to everybody to join hands with him to build the state.”

Some residents of the state have attributed the peaceful atmosphere in Bayelsa to the disposition of Lyon after the verdict. The sacked governor-elect had earlier, in a statement titled “My faith unshaken in the judiciary,” signed on his behalf by his media aide, Alphine Ogoh, declared that as a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria, he would never support or direct anyone to be engaged in acts inimical to the progress and wellbeing of the same people he seeks to govern. He then issued what could be termed the icing on the cake with another statement shortly after his application for review was thrown out.

In the press statement, Lyon said: “The decision has further dashed the hopes of Bayelsans as it upturns the democratic mandate of the Bayelsa electorate,” noting, however, that no matter how distressing the judgment could be, “we are all bound to accept the outcome as law-abiding citizens of this great country.”

According to residents of Yenagoa, the acceptance of the new realities by Lyon and the leadership of the APC, coupled with the acceptance that Senator Degi Biobarakuma actually had errors in the document submitted to INEC, prevented supporters from staging another orgy of violence.

“The people have already vented their anger earlier, and since the Supreme Court said its decision is final, people have accepted their fate. More so, people have come to the realisation that Senator Degi could also have avoided the errors in his documentation, which has cost the APC its governorship. Now, it is common to hear people say there should be no Adegi or Degi in your life,” Mr. Bodise Wilson, managing director, Initial Networks Nigeria Limited, said.

In tandem with Wilson, Mr. Aluzu Ebikibuna Augustine, convener of the Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network, believes factors such as the acceptance of reality and appeal by political leaders has been responsible for the prevailing peace in the state. He said the February 13 violence could have been averted if political leaders had spoken to their supporters to allow peace reign.

“The acceptance of reality among followers is key. Also, we cannot overlook the disposition of political leaders. The February 13, 2020, judgment of the Supreme Court sent a wave of disappointment, frustration and despair among citizens of the state. The resistance of that very judgment by citizens was also triggered by the disposition of key political figures in the state who failed to call their followers to order and take responsibility for the decision of the court.

“In contrast with the perceived calm following the February 26, 2020, ruling for the application for review of the judgment, we saw political figures being more responsible. It marked the end of the road for many who felt they had exhausted all legal channels to restore their mandate.”

Environmentalist and human rights crusader, Mr. Morris Alagoa, gave special kudos to Lyon for accepting the verdict, which, according to him, has brought about peace in the state: “Political leaders in Bayelsa State should encourage their supporters and foot soldiers to exercise decorum and maintain the peace. For anyone who is an advocate or lover of the supremacy of the law, he or she must abide by the decisions of the courts. You don’t need to be a lawyer to appreciate the rule of law. And when I say political leaders, it doesn’t mean just members of the APC and PDP; all politicians should show genuine interest in the peace and positive progress of our dear state.”

Mr. Alaka Shedrach Okoh, a victim of the February 13 violence, said the perpetrators of the mayhem must have realised their mistake, which discouraged them from further violence.

“You know a similar judgment took place in Imo State. There was a peaceful protest but, fortunately, none of the protesters touched any property. In Bayelsa, it was different. Maybe, this is why after the second judgment, they felt it was no longer necessary to destroy people’s property,” he said.