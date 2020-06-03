Adewale Banjo

Political stakeholders and indigenes of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have demanded that one of their own shouldrepresent them at the Senate to complete their term at the upper chamber.

The stakeholders and indigenes of the senatorial district, under the auspices of Voice of KOLGA, made the call in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kelvin Ingbaifegha, after a meeting.

The meeting with the theme: “the Central Senate election we agreed; KOLGA is right for seeking to complete its Senate tenure, and should not be zoned out.”

Voice of KOLGA said its request for an indigene of the council to complete its term at the Senate is not out of place or wrong, but in conformity with what has been laid down since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999.

“Every political organisation has a power sharing arrangement where all take part in government regardless of size or tribal affiliation

“From 1999 to 2007, under a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration, Southern Ijaw council produced a governor, the late Diepreye Alamiesegha, and also produced a senator representing Bayelsa Central, the late David Briggidi.

“It doesn’t matter who sits as governor in the state, the National Assembly zoning in Bayelsa has always been different from the state’s zoning.

“It is, therefore, in no way out of place or wrong for KOLGA to seek for the Senate. Every one should have an equal share of National Assembly representation, no local government is more qualified or important than another,” KOLGA said in the statement.