Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The people of Opume community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State say they will remember Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for a long time because of his benevolence to them while in office.

They declared that in the last eight years, the governor made deliberate effort to develop their community and appointed their sons into key positions in his government.

Speaking on behalf of the community, during the commissioning of the Opume bridge, Vice Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, Chief Idiki Sumoma Erekereso appreciated Governor Dickson for the project and described him as a lover of the Opume people.

Chief Erekereso who was accompanied by other members of the council of chiefs, praised the outgoing governor for his rare show of love for them and assured him that they will continue to pray for him even as he exit government.

While expressing the immense gratitude of the people, he said the bridge is a parting gift from the governor which they cherish so much, as it has made the movement of people and goods into the community easier.

Also Speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson who is a proud son of the community, lauded Governor Dickson for making the Opume bridge a dream come true.

Iworiso-Markson who could not hide his emotions said the story behind the project is a long one, dating back to previous governments that made several attempts to award the contract for the construction of the bridge.

He said even when the contract was awarded it was stalled because of unnecessary politicking until Governor Dickson stepped in.

He thanked the governor for the realization of the bridge, noting that the people of Opume will remain eternally grateful to him and the Restoration Government.

On his part, the Commissioner for Federal Projects, Prince Awudumapu Isiki, while appreciating the Governor for the bridge urged the people to take pride in the project and own it.

He said it is one thing for government to deliver a project but it is the sole responsibility of the people to own and protect it.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Kemela Okara said Governor Dickson‘s legacy will not be forgotten in hurry as he remains one governor who has delivered the most projects, most of which are landmark projects spread across the entire length and breath of the state.

According to him, there is no community in the state that does not have one or two signature projects courtesy of the Restoration Government.

Okara who represented the governor, remarked that the Restoration Government is ending its tenure on a higher note, with the numerous projects lined up for commissioning which began on Monday with the Bayelsa International Airport.