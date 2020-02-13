Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

People of Opume community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, yesterday said they will remember Governor Seriake Dickson for a long time because of his benevolence to them while in office.

They declared that in the last eight years, the governor made deliberate effort to develop their community and appointed their sons into key positions.

Speaking on behalf of the community, during the commissioning of the Opume bridge, Vice Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, Idiki Erekereso, thanked Governor Dickson for the project and described him as a lover of the Opume people.

Erekereso, who was accompanied by other members of the council of chiefs, praised the outgoing governor for his rare show of love for them and assured him that they will continue to pray for him even as he exit government.

While expressing the gratitude of the people, he said the bridge is a parting gift from the governor which they cherish so much, as it has made movement of people and goods into the community easier.

Also, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, lauded Governor Dickson for making the Opume bridge a dream come true.

Iworiso-Markson, who could not hide his emotions, said the story behind the project is a long one, dating back to previous governments that made several attempts to award the contract for the construction of the bridge.