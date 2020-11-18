Okwe Obi, Abuja

A group of community leaders in Opu Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State under the aegis of Concerned Sons and Daughters of Opu Nembe, have distanced themselves from the quit notice purportedly served on AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Limited over operations of Oil Mining License (OML) 29 by some leaders of the community.

The group in a statement, jointly signed yesterday, by Numoipre Dede and eight others, said AITEO has always supported the community.

According to them, “AITEO has done some commendable things which deserved our commendation as a community.

“These include prompt replacement of the community 1000KVA generator, and provision of incentives through festive periods.

“Also, before now Shell pay N2000 remuneration per day and N60, 000 per month for unskilled workers but Aiteo through dialogue with the community leadership increase it to N5000 and N150, 000 respectively which makes Aiteo to be one of the oil companies that pays higher remuneration to unskilled workers in Nigeria.

“AITEO involves more indigenous contractors than the former operator of OML 29. It is on record that the number of Indigenous contractors involved in providing services are higher than any previous time.

“We believed this in turn created more employment opportunities for the youths that led to reduction in social vices and other criminal activities in our waterways like sea-piracy.”