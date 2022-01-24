From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leadership of Egbemo-Angalabiri in Ekeremor Local Government Area have warned the deputy- speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Michael Ogbere to focus on lawmaking and stop meddling in community affairs.

According to the leadership of the community, if Ogbere refused to back down and stop the alleged intimidation of the people, they would have no choice but to join other constituents to initiate his recall from the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

They bemoaned the situation whereby the legitimate leadership of the community were allegedly sacked and replaced with loyalists that would

Addressing a press conference in Yenagoa, the leadership of the community led by the acting Highness of Egbemo- Angalabiri, Chief Ayakurai Gometi, Chief Elkan Seibokuro, Chief Simeon Ebikebina and Chief David Atiye appealed to Governor Douye Diri and the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Abraham Ingobere to call Ogbere to order and avoid actions that would tarnish the image of the legislative arm.

Chief Seibokuro who spoke on behalf of the leadership expressed concern that some youths suspected to be working for Ogbere have given the chief’s ultimatum to leave the community.

Seibokuro, who claimed that Ogbere wants to be the King of the community, by all means, has been carrying out activities that undermine the leadership of the community.

”The leadership of Egbemo-Angalabiri community in line with community practice had zone various positions of the City Trust to different families, but the Hon Deputy Speaker want against the Council of Chief’s decision and insisted that only his candidate will emerge or there would be no General Memorandum of Understanding(GMoU).

“This is the reason he is unilaterally installing his own purported Chiefs to sign the GMoU for him claiming that he is carrying out the instructions of the governor. We are warning that if he doesn’t retrace his steps, we will join forces with others to recall him because we voted him into the House of Assembly.

“We want to put the various security agencies on notice that the deputy- speaker should be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the community because his actions are capable of causing a crisis in the community,” he said.

Also speaking the duo of Chiefs Atiye and Ebikebina alleged that Ogbere has failed to attract projects to the community and has abandoned the business of representation to threaten Chiefs barring them from entering the community.

When contacted for his reaction, media aide to Ogbere, Mr Akeme Moses dismissed all the allegations noting that at the appropriate time the lawmaker would respond to the Chiefs.