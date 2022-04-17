From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyratres Confraternity), Ox-Bow Marino Deck Bayelsa chapter), has condemned the invasion of Bayelsa High Court 3 by suspected political hoodlums.

This is even as the Bayelsa State Police Command said it had remanded two arrested suspects in prison custody.

NAS in a statement entitled “The Brazen invasion of Bayelsa High Court unacceptable,” signed by the deck capoon, Mr Amaebi Clarkson, said the shameful desecration of a court in session and the physical attack on the presiding judge reflected the abyss “our society has descended into.”

Clarkson who recalled that was not the first state the court would be invaded by political thugs, noted that “the failure of security agents to apprehend the culprits at that time and make them face the full wrath of the law might had unwittingly given impetus to a repeat of this shameful act.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We commend the police command for arresting two suspects but call on the state government and the security agents to urgently arrest the other perpetrators of this disgraceful act and prosecute them to serve as deterrence against this bare-faced impunity. We particularly call on NBA not to sleep on its oars, but to ensure that the culprits are duly prosecuted,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat who disclosed the names of the suspects remanded in prison custody as Azibabin Adiki and Promise Ogilogi said the command has intensified efforts at arresting other fleeing suspects.

According to him the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Police Command, Ben, Nebolisa Okolo, has directed that all fleeing suspects should be arrested, and warned that the command was poised to deal decisively with any group of persons hiding under any guise to disrupt the existing peace in the state.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The command assured the public and the judiciary that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure safety and sanctity of the courtroom to forestall future occurrence.