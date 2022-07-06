The Bayelsa Police Commissioner, Ben Nebolisa Okolo has presented cheques worth N24, 295,062 million to the families of eight personnel of the command who died in active service.

The deceased police personnel, whose families were presented with the bank cheques include ASP Mohammed Usman, Inspector Sule Jacob, Inspector Unuajohnwofie Raymond, Sgt. Nanbut Lipdu, Sgt. Itimi Enemotimi, Cpl. Joseph Sunday, W/Inspr, Jacob Adutomuvie and Sgt. Orhorhoro Akpovie.

Okolo while speaking at the cheque presentation to the next of kin of the deceased officers in Yenagoa on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, described the loss of the deceased personnel as unfortunate and painful.

He explained that the money was part of the on-going Group Life Insurance Welfare scheme of IGP Usman Alkali Baba for families of late police officers for the 2020/2021 policy year and appealed to the benefitting families not to misuse the money,

One of the beneficiaries, Blessing Jacob, whose father died after a protracted battle with ill health, commended the Nigerian Police for releasing the monies to deceased families.