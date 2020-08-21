Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Commissioner of Police Bayesa State, Mr Mike Okoli has set up a special squad to mop up illegal firearms in across the eight local government areas in the state.

The setting up of the special squad is sequel to the directive by the Inspector- General of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu that State Commissioners of Police “to initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual(s) or group (s) in possession of illegal firearms”

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Asinim Butswat warned that the Police would clamp down heavily on those found with illegal arms.

According to him Okoli has appealed to the various vigilante groups in the state to help the Police in fighting crimes.

The statement read in part “The Special Squad on illegal firearms headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, is saddled with the responsibility of mopping up illegal firearms in the State among other firearms related infractions.

The Bayelsa State Police Command therefore, will henceforth treat and prosecute persons arrested for unlawful possession of firearms as terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists.

This was made known by the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State during a meeting with vigilante groups at the Police Headquarters on 19 August, 2020. The CP further enjoined all vigilante members to continue to support the Police in fighting crime in the State.

The Command hereby call on the peace loving people of Bayelsa State to cooperate and assist the Police in the enforcement of this order, as it is aimed at ensuring safety of lives and property in Bayelsa State.”