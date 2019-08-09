Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Frankland Briyai, has resigned his appointment to contest the governorship election.

Briyai, who disclosed this, yesterday while briefing newsmen at the INEC headquarters in Calabar, said he decided to join the governorship race following pressure mounted on him by his constituents.

He said: “I was called upon by my people to run for the coveted office of the governor because, they believe in my ability and capacity to lead. They are impressed and also believe that I have what it takes to take Bayelsa and its people to a higher ground and next level.

“They understand that I can bring back the lost glory of the state. Therefore, I have to answer the clarion call by resigning today, August 8, so that I can formerly go back to Bayelsa and register as a party member.

“I am a progressive and I believe in being pragmatic and proactive. For that I want to contest for, the governorship position on APC platform in Bayelsa state. We have a master plan that will ensure all graduate who are from Bayelsa become gainfully employed.

Briyai debunked insinuations in some quarters that politics is a murky game, saying, “all politicians are not dirty. There are still many honest person involved in politics. The people of Bayelsa are more interested in the integrity and character of the person.

“Youth restiveness will become a thing of the past as we would take young people off streets through agriculture, ICT and other skills that would eliminate idleness and restiveness automatically.”

Commending the REC for the bold step, the Chairman, Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP), Sunday Michael, said Briyai was an asset to Nigeria as he discharged his duty as REC in Cross River excellently by leaving behind remarkable achievements.

“He worked tirelessly and wholeheartedly without prejudice. He is a man of credibility and has shown that by the way he conducted himself and carry out his duties at INEC in Cross River state.” he said.