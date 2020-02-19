Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation( CSO), the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Democracy has condemned the protest staged by some persons at residence of Justice Mary Odili, in the aftermath of the apex court judgment of the Bayelsa State governorship tussle.

The CSO, while stating that the development does not portend well for the country democracy, urged the Supreme Court to remain steadfast.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, on Wednesday,the convener of the group, Conscious Richard, condemned the practice of politicians across political divide, returning to the Supreme Court to seek for review of cases already decided by the court.

Richard urged the apex court to stand by all the judgments it has delivered on the 2019 general elections, so as to safeguard the sanctity of the judiciary.

According to him, “we also commend the boldness, independence and courageous judgments of the Supreme Court in the cases of Imo and Bayelsa gubernatorial elections, in spite of undeniable intimidation.

“Giving room for review of the judgments will spell doom on the judiciary by the time every litigant start approaching it for review.

“We caution against any demand for the court to review itself as it will spell doom on our judiciary by the time every dissatisfied litigant seek review of judgment of the apex court.

“We demand that Nigeria judiciary remain with its decision whenever pronouncement is made to safeguard the sanctity of the Supreme Court.”

Richard advised persons making statements that could trigger crisis in Bayelsa State to desist in the interest of the country’s democracy.