From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Suspected cultists on Wednesday in two separate shooting incidents in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, killed two people.

According to eyewitness accounts, the shooting incidents occurred in Erepa road, Yenezue-Gene and Agudama- Epie.

The suspected cultists driving a Toyota Camry car shot one Auwal Bashir at Erepa and injured five people while they moved to Agudama- Epie where they also shot one Paul Marcus Ivinbeke dead.

The Bayelsa State Police Command has appealed to residents of Yenagoa to remain calm as the police are on top of the situation.

The Command’s spokesman, Asinim Butwats, in statement, urged the public to help the police with relevant information that would help in the investigations.

‘The authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command appeal to the good people of Bayelsa State and members of the public to remain calm as the command has launched an investigation into the drive-by shooting incident at Erepa and Agudama-epie communities, in Yenagoa. Unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists in an unmarked Toyota Camry Car shot at some residents in front of their shop at Erepa and zoomed off.

‘Policemen responded swiftly and rescued five victims to the hospital. However, one Auwal Bashir who was fatally injured died in the hospital. The other victims are responding to treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

‘The suspected cultists proceeded to Agudama Epie at about 2145 hours and shot at one Paul Marcus Ivinbeke ‘m’ 23 years in a shop. The victim was rushed to Tobis Hospital, Akenfa where he eventually died.

‘The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli, has ordered police detectives to fish out the hoodlums who perpetrated this dastardly act and appeals to members of the public to volunteer useful information that will assist the Command in its investigation.’