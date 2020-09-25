Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As the controversy surrounding the deduction of Bayelsa’s funds thickens, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) yesterday told the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, to take his case to court instead of making wild accusations.

The commission said that it acted in accordance with the law and so if anybody is bitter, he should channel his grievances to the appropriate authorities.

“It is in compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on Monday, December 16, 2019 by Justice I.E. Ekwo in a suit no FHC/ABJ/C5/984/2019 between the Attorney-General of Rivers State – Plaintiff and National Boundary Commission – Defendant that the Commission attributed Soku Oil and Gas production to Rivers State”, its PRO, Christian Nwachukwu, said.

On September 23, 2020, Diri condemned the deduction of the state’s revenue by RMAFC, in favour of Rivers State following a high court ruling.

The governor expressed his dissatisfaction with the development when RMAFC Federal Commissioners representing the South South region paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.