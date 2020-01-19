Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) were reunited on Sunday at the thanksgiving service of the deputy-governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd) held at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, Okaka, Yenagoa.

The event was the first time chieftains of both parties especially those from Bayelsa East Senatorial District that defected from the PDP to the APC would be meeting after the bitterly contested November 16 governorship election which returned Chief David Lyon as governor-elect.

Jonah who told the congregation that he came to serve Bayelsa after his service in the military said he would be leaving office happy for a record of service.

According to him though he was initially sceptical whether venturing into politics was a good idea but he is happy with himself.

“I came to Bayelsa State to serve. When I was invited to come and join, I told myself these politicians I can’t work with them. I said these politicians would it end well. But I told myself that if I am being invited to come back there must be a purpose because I didn’t need anything. God has done everything I needed for my life; 36 years of unblemished service, I have my pensions; my children are grown so it was just to relax. I came back to the state to provide service and to the best of my knowledge I have done my utmost best that my conscience is clear. I am happy with myself.”

Jonah who explained that the thanksgiving was to appreciate God for successfully undergoing a seven and half hour surgery after he took ill before the governorship election, said it was prayers that sustained and kept him alive.

According to him his family and friends were in agony during the period of the surgery but surprisingly he went through it and without the attendant pains that other patients had experienced.

Dignitaries at the church service included the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara; former military governor of Ebonyi and Delta State, Navy Capt Walter Feghabo; Deputy Chief of Staff, Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu- Brown; Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mrs Funkazi Koroye- Crooks; Special Adviser on Treasury to Bayelsa Governor, Mr Timipire Seipulo; former Chairman of the Bayelsa Sanitation board and now Chairman of Programmes and Event for the governorship inauguration ceremony Chief Robert Enogha; former special advisers to Bayelsa governor, Chief Bright Erewari and Helen Bob.