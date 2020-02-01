Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Gboriobiogha John Jonah, has raised alarm over the looting of government property by unidentified persons.

Johan in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ebi Evison, said unidentified persons have looted property at his guest house located at Government House, Yenagoa.

According to the statement, the Deputy Governor has not directed anybody or group of persons to remove any property from the Government House.

The statement reads in part:

“It has come to the attention of the Office of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State that recently, some yet to be identified persons looted property, including, a generator, electronic equipment, furniture, air conditioners and other sundry items in the Deputy Governor’s Guest House in Government House, Yenagoa.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Deputy Governor wishes to categorically state that it has not directed anybody to remove anything from the Deputy Governor’s Guest House.

“As a matter of fact, following the crises in Brass Local Government Area sometime last year, the Deputy Governor voluntarily offered a part of the facility for use by the Chairman of Brass Local Government Council, Hon. Victor Isaiah, who is still occupying the place.

“It is also pertinent to state that Government House Security should up its game by apprehending the culprits who looted the Guest House at this last hour of the Restoration Administration.

Finally, we also wish to state that for this unfortunate incident to occur at the twilight of his service to Bayelsans, is a calculated attempt to tarnish the good image and reputation of the Deputy Governor, Retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah which he has painstakingly laboured to maintain while in office.”