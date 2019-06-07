Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A loyalist of Governor Seriake Dickson, Tonye Isenah (Kolokuma/Opokuma constituency 1), has emerged speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Abraham Ingobere (Brass constituency 3), retained his position as deputy speaker while Monday Obolo Bubou (Southern Ijaw constituency 3) was elected House leader.

Isenah’s emergence with a unanimous votes from all members has further shown the dominance of Dickson and his Restoration Team in the affairs of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Koku Ebiwuo Obiyai (Yenagoa constituency 11) nominated Isenah and was seconded by Meitama Obodor, member representing Ogbia Constituency 1.

His election is believed to have been arrived at by the political leaders of the PDP to give a sense of belonging to all parts of the state, especially in view of the governorship primary coming up in August.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement, said the peaceful election of Isenah was another evidence of the stable political space in the state.

Iworiso-Markson lauded the Assembly members for their display of political maturity in ensuring a seamless transition of legislative power. He said the lawmakers by their peaceful conduct and disposition reinforced the new political order in the state which Governor Dickson had worked tirelessly to maintain since 2012.

While congratulating Isenah, his deputy, Ingobere, the leader, Monday Obolo Bubou and other principal officers, Iworiso-Markson expressed confidence that the new leadership will deliver on the expectations of Bayelsans.

He charged them to sustain the legacies of the leadership of the fifth Assembly by making good laws for the development of the state and to continue the robust collaboration between the executive and the legislature.