From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has called for justice, peace and unity from political leaders in order to tackle insecurity in the country.

Speaking in his office, Governor Yenagoa, whilst playing host to Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, lauded the partnership between the state government and the Nigerian Air Force, which he said has contributed to the prevailing peace in the state.

According to him, the cordial relationship between the Air Force and the state, which predated his administration, had been very beneficial to both parties.

Governor Diri appreciated the Air Force personnel in the state for their high level of professionalism, especially in civil-military relations and efforts toward ensuring that the state was safe.

According to the governor, the air chief’s visit would strengthen the relationship with the state and expressed the government’s willingness to continue to work with the Air Force and other security formations.

He congratulated the air chief on his appointment, saying it was on merit and would help tackle the security challenges in the country.

‘We handed this state over to God and He is going ahead of us to bring peace. He is helping the state, the country and all the security formations to ensure peace. I thank God for the state of security in the state because God is involved. I thank your officers for their efforts in keeping the state safe,’ he stated.

‘Let me also thank you for endorsing the Air Force secondary school in Bayelsa. We are looking forward to it. It is only those that are ignorant and do not know that while we are asleep, some of you are awake to ensure we sleep well.

‘I like to also appreciate you for the synergy between the Air Force and the government of Bayelsa even before I assumed office. That had been on because the Air Force had been part and parcel of governance in the state.’

In his remarks, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao said it was an operational visit to see how the Force was faring in the state.

He described Bayelsa as one of the most peaceful states in the country and commended the state government’s efforts at ensuring peace and stability.

AVM Amao assured that the Air Force would continue to work with the government to ensure that the state remained safe.

