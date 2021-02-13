From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Director of Strategic Communication and Documentation at the Bayelsa State Government House, Mr Justice Joffa, has rated the administration of Governor Douye Diri high in the area of security, peace and good governance.

Joffa explained that though the Diri administration was faced with challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a pandemic of litigations over his elections, the hand of God has steered Bayelsa State over the worst part, through humane and people-centred leadership.

Joffa in a statement issued in Yenagoa said God has indeed shown the present administration in the state his faithfulness in the presence of adversaries and adversities.

‘Unlike most other states in Nigeria, the Prosperity government suffered from twin pandemics, simultaneously the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a pandemic of litigations. Despite the challenges and turbulence that have severely hindered the workings of the administration, it is evident that the hand of God has steered Bayelsa State over the worst part, through humane and people-centred leadership. God has indeed shown faithfulness in the presence of adversaries and adversities,’ he said.

‘It is gratifying to note that although an aggregate of the paucity of funds and perennial deluge conspired to exacerbate an already inclement situation, Governor Diri’s temperance, accommodation, peaceable disposition, love and reconciliation helped cultivate an environment that is conducive for inclusive growth and development of our beloved state.

‘Without polemics, the challenges we encountered almost from the inception of the administration hindered the pace of governance, it was yet an opportunity for this government to carry out proper planning that has set Bayelsa State on a sturdy and right path.’

Joffa noted that the good people of Bayelsa State are already experiencing Prosperity under Senator Douye Diri added that the administration has provided a peaceful, stable and conducive environment for investors in the Bayelsa while the state is currently a construction hub for infrastructure development.

He said Bayelsans can rest assured that a constructive review of this period will continue to propel the government to engage in carefully thought out plan and strategy to better their livelihoods both now and for the future.