From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri over the weekend led a high-powered delegation on a condolence visit to the Porri family over the death of their patriarch, Chief Stephen Porri.

The Late Chief Porri, who passed on at the age of 89, is the father of Tare Porri, the young lawmaker representing Ekeremor Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Governor Diri said the deceased lived a worthy life evident in the upbringing of respected sons and daughters in the society, among whom is the lawmaker and former Central Zone Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council.

He urged the family to take solace in the fact that death is a necessary end, especially as he lived up to a good age of 89 years.

While acknowledging that it was a solemn moment for the family, the governor said it also called for sober reflection on who their father was and the contributions he made for them to toe the path of development of their community, Aleibiri, and Bayelsa at large.

‘On behalf of your government and the good people of Bayelsa State, we are here on this condolence visit to you, your family, the entire Aleibiri community and the Ekeremor Local Government Area.

‘We have lost a father and one whose advice and experience would have availed us for better governance in this state.

‘Having produced children like you and your siblings, we know that he has contributed his quota to the development of this state.

‘For the family, we should rejoice that the man lived with us till 89 years. Unlike many others, God granted him long life. We pray and wish that his soul will rest in perfect peace.

‘While we mourn, this calls for celebration and for reflection of who our father was, the contribution he made, which we should see as a path to toe for the development of the Aleibiri community, Ekeremor and Bayelsa at large.’

Senator Diri equally extolled the qualities, Hon. Porri, whom he said plays an integral part in the legislative arm of government that is very essential to the synergy of governance.

Responding on behalf of his family, Mr Porri thanked Governor Diri for demonstrating uncommon love for his maternal family home by honouring his late father with the full presence of the state government.

Describing his father as one who played early politics in old Rivers State, he said he will be greatly missed for his selflessness towards his children and in ensuring that the 23 of them were educated up to the university level.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of the House of Assembly Abraham Ingobere, state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Solomon Agwanana and the Secretary to the State Government Dr Konbowei Benson.