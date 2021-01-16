From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has assured of the timely completion of Igbogene-AIT Outer Ring Road to boost economic activities in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Governor Diri, accompanied by his deputy, Lawrence Ehwrujakpo, made the pledge during an unscheduled visit to the project site to assess the level of work done.

Briefing reporters shortly after inspecting the site, Governor Diri, who indicated that funds earmarked to execute key projects in the state have been released, charged the contractor to reciprocate government gesture by delivering the project on the agreed date.

According to him, when completed, the road will ease the movement of people as well as reduce traffic on the Mbiama/Yenagoa road particularly the Edepie/Etegwe roundabout.

‘Nothing will stop us from achieving the target because we are more interested in delivering on our promises to Bayelsans and now that the contractor has given us a target we will keep to that time frame. The contractor has been mobilized to site to commence work immediately, so, 18 months from now should be July 2022 as the completion date,’ he said.

Governor Diri, while appealing to Bayelsans to support his administration in developing the state and change the narrative of being tagged as a one-road state, assured them of more dividends of democracy.

‘You also know that our state has been tagged a one road state and this is one important road that will change the narrative and take away the traffic and open Yenagoa for development,’ the governor said.

The governor disclosed that attention will be given to the Glory Land Drive in order to accelerate business activities that will open a visa of job opportunities for the people of the state.

He expressed belief in the ability of the Lubrik Company to justify government confidence in them.

Mr Adi, representative of Lubrik Construction Company, in his remarks, assured the government of the timely completion of the project noting that all the equipment needed for the project have been moved to the site to demonstrate the commitment to deliver in 18 months.