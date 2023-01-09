A political support group, Four Plus Four Prosperity Movement (4 + 4 Prosperity Movement), clamouring for the re-election of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has received decampees from other political parties into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The decampees were formally received into the fold of the PDP during the inauguration of the Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government and ward executives of the group in preparation to work for the re-election of Governor Douye Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of 4 + 4 Prosperity Movement, Hon Ebi Ben- Ololo, who is also the House of Assembly member representing Nembe Constituency 1, while inaugurating the local government and ward executives implored them to work in unison to achieve the set target

Ben-Ololo, who stressed that those inaugurated are forced to be reckoned with in their various units, urged them to bring their experiences to bear.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Moses Teibowei, advised the executives not to see their positions as a platform to pursue personal gains but to work to ensure that Governor Diri and Senator Ewhrudjakpo are re-elected to consolidate their achievements.

Mr Teibowei commended the decampees for retracing their steps, urging them not to see themselves as new entrants but as part of the PDP family.

In their goodwill messages, Stakeholders of PDP, Hon Fred Agbedi, Hon Tari Poori, Mrs Eunice Akene and Olice Kemenanabo, charged the executives, as well as the decampees, to work towards ensuring the party wins all elections.

In an acceptance speech, KOLGA Coordinator of the four-plus-four movement, Mr Ebiye Tarabina, thanked the leadership for finding them worthy and promised to embark on a door-to-door campaign on the need for the re-election of the governor.

Earlier, State Secretary of PDP, Mr Gesiye Isowo and KOLGA PDP Chairman, Mr Kemelayefa Dukeh, while receiving the decampees said PDP is unbeatable and assured them of equal rights.

Responding, the leader of the decampees, Mr Mark Lolo-Ebitimi, said they decided to join the PDP because of the governor’s development efforts and leadership style.