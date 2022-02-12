As part of the second anniversary of the Governor Douye Diri administration, Bayelsa State on Friday showcased some of its agricultural endowments.

Various farm produce and processed food were displayed at an event tagged: “Made in Bayelsa Agric Product Exhibition” held at the Peace Park in Yenagoa.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief David Alagoa, conducted Governor Diri and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Governor Emmanuel Udom, round the stands where different products were displayed.

Alagoa said the state was endowed with agricultural potential that are capable of driving its economy when properly harnessed.

According to him, the state is already producing fish feed from rice bran and palm kernel cake and other byproducts.

He advised Bayelsans to go into agriculture as it is a major source of revenue the world over.

Alagoa disclosed that rice farms have been established at Akassa, Ogbia, and Yenagoa.

Different items exhibited include palm oil, seafood, rice, ogbono, sugar cane juice, creams and disinfectants. Also showcased were vegetables, mushrooms, fresh water and salt water fish, among others.

Earlier, Governors Diri and Udom flagged off the maiden dry season farming in the state at Otuasega community in Ogbia Local Government Area.

The Bayelsa governor said his administration has prioritized agricultural development to diversify the state’s economy and ensure food security.

Diri said his government was focusing on rice, cassava, banana, yam, maize, plantain and fisheries production and exploring the processing and marketing the entire value chain.

He also stated that the government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a consortium of companies under the African Atlantic Gulf of Guinea Fisheries Limited.

He said the deal when operational would generate 4,000 jobs, train 2,500 youths in fish farming and establish a boat building yard as well as fish processing plant of over 20,000 metric tonnes capacity.

He disclosed that the cassava processing factory at Ebedebiri in Sagbama Local Government area would also become functional in about three months.

Diri noted that in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, the state government has installed rice mills at the state-owned Niger Delta University, Amassoma, and Federal University, Otuoke as well as provided seedlings to 2,500 farmers in all the eight local government areas.

In his remarks, Governor Emmanuel described Diri as a selfless and pragmatic leader that has demonstrated leadership within two years in office. He said he was happy to identify with Diri’s laudable projects and his effort to ensure food sufficiency.