From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa government has set aside more funds for the continuation of the Yenagoa-Oporoma Road in the state.

The road, when completed, would link Yenagoa, the state capital, to Southern Ijaw, the largest local government area in the state.

The project, which had been on the drawing board since the 70s, was abandoned by the Federal Government, but revived by the DSP Alamieyeseigha/Goodluck Jonathan and Seriake Dickson administrations.

Commissioner for Information, Ayiba Duba, and his Works and Infrastructure counterpart, Moses Teibowei, stated this in separate interviews in continuation of inspection of projects ahead of the one year in office of Governor Douye Diri.

Teibowei, in an interview, said part of the N27.5 billion received as refund on federal roads from the Federal Government is being ploughed back to the Yenagoa-Oporoma road.

The inspection team, which visited the Yenagoa- Oporoma road, the Opokuma road, Commissioner Quarters road and Tombia roundabout, said the Diri administration is set to provide quality infrastructure for Bayelsans.

At the Oporoma road, Duba, who expressed satisfaction with the work done from the last visit, explained that though it is a federal road, the state government cannot fold its hands and do nothing.

Duba said the state government was not bothered about the stance of the Federal Government that it would no longer refund monies spent on federal roads as its focus is to give Bayelsans infrastructure.

“We cannot fold our hands and be waiting. We can’t wait for anybody, we would go ahead to do it. We are not concerned with what they are saying, what we are thinking of now is that let Bayelsans have the benefit of infrastructure we have provided.”