Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
TRADITIONAL elders
from Bayelsa State and the
Civil Liberty Organisation
(CLO) have writtena protest letter to South South
geo-political zone governors
to report alleged faulty job
recruitment process being
adopted by the Nigerian Na- tional Petroleum Corporation
(NNPC).
The traditional, elders under the aegis of the Association of Rural Chiefs for Peace
and Development, said the
ongoing job recruitment process in the NNPC has violated
the nation’s quota system and
insulted the people of the oil
producing areas of the region.
And the CLO, under the
BRACED Commission, said
the letter is a wakeup call on
the governor to speak up and
halt the illegal processes being
adopted by the NNPC against
thousands of unemployed
youths from the region.
Speaking on behalf of the
Association of Rural Chiefs
for Peace and Development
and the CLO, Nengi JamesEriworio, said the letter sent
to the governors and the National Assembly members, is
to galvanise them into action
and nip in the bud plans by
youths from oil producing
communities and local government within the nine
states of the region to stage
a mass protest on the undue
and illegal neglect of youths
of the region in the job recruitment processes.
James-Eriworio said investigations showed that the
unemployed youths of the
region are the least employed
in the NNPC and other multinationals,
“Our people are the least
employed. With our 13 percent derivation formulae,
they did not even consider
our youths for jobs. Governors of the oil producing
states should wake up and demand that the jobs be shared
based on quota system. If it
allocated to states, we want
our share of the employment
quota.
“In the past, they always
claim we are disadvantaged.
But now, we have qualified
and well trained youths from
the oil producing states. Recently, CBN employment was
done without an appreciable
number of youths from the re- gion. The governors under the
BRACED Commission should
rise to the occasion and fight
for their people…” he said.
