Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

TRADITIONAL elders

from Bayelsa State and the

Civil Liberty Organisation

(CLO) have writtena protest letter to South South

geo-political zone governors

to report alleged faulty job

recruitment process being

adopted by the Nigerian Na- tional Petroleum Corporation

(NNPC).

The traditional, elders under the aegis of the Association of Rural Chiefs for Peace

and Development, said the

ongoing job recruitment process in the NNPC has violated

the nation’s quota system and

insulted the people of the oil

producing areas of the region.

And the CLO, under the

BRACED Commission, said

the letter is a wakeup call on

the governor to speak up and

halt the illegal processes being

adopted by the NNPC against

thousands of unemployed

youths from the region.

Speaking on behalf of the

Association of Rural Chiefs

for Peace and Development

and the CLO, Nengi JamesEriworio, said the letter sent

to the governors and the National Assembly members, is

to galvanise them into action

and nip in the bud plans by

youths from oil producing

communities and local government within the nine

states of the region to stage

a mass protest on the undue

and illegal neglect of youths

of the region in the job recruitment processes.

James-Eriworio said investigations showed that the

unemployed youths of the

region are the least employed

in the NNPC and other multinationals,

“Our people are the least

employed. With our 13 percent derivation formulae,

they did not even consider

our youths for jobs. Governors of the oil producing

states should wake up and demand that the jobs be shared

based on quota system. If it

allocated to states, we want

our share of the employment

quota.

“In the past, they always

claim we are disadvantaged.

But now, we have qualified

and well trained youths from

the oil producing states. Recently, CBN employment was

done without an appreciable

number of youths from the re- gion. The governors under the

BRACED Commission should

rise to the occasion and fight

for their people…” he said.