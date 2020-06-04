Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has tendered the original of his National Youths Service Corps exemption certificate.

He said that the petition against him in the Bayelsa Governorship Tribunal sitting in Abuja is frivolous and baseless as his NYSC certificate has to issues.

A statement from Senior Special Assistant Media to the deputy governor, Mr Doubra Stasi said Ewhrudjakpo stated this while speaking with journalists outside the court premises in Abuja on Thursday that he had to waive his immunity to appear before the court to tender his NYSC certificate as requested by the court.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo who said that he drove from Bayelsa to Abuja to submit the requested documents was angry when the petitioner suddenly decided to “have a rethink.”

He said that he would take legal action against those spreading an unfounded campaign of calumny against him as his certificates were intact and not subjected to any form of manipulation whatsoever.

The Deputy Governor stressed that the petition itself was unnecessary and the handiwork of enemies of Bayelsa since NYSC certificate has never been a qualification for contesting election.

He said, “I waived my immunity, I drove by road, slept in Lokoja last night and came in today because one miscreant feel that he can malign me.

“And I’ve come here to prove to the whole world that my certificates are intact, and authentic. I have never altered any document, and I will take appropriate actions, as far as these issues are concerned because defamation has come into this issue, maligning has come into the issue, libel has also come into this.

“You don’t expect the Deputy Governor to leave his state to come here, only for you (the petitioner) to get a rethink.

“This shows that the petition, like we always maintained is not only frivolous, deceitful, it is being sponsored by some persons who do not want Bayelsa to progress. There is no basis for this petition because NYSC exemption is not a qualification to contest an election in Nigeria. The requirements are very clear and of what use is the forging of NYSC certificate that has becomes major issue of press and sensation.