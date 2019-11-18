Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated Bayelsa State governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, on his victory at the poll over the weekend.

Oyetola, who was a member of the Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Committee, also noted that the victory was a clear indication of Nigerians’ preference for the ruling party, owing largely to its pro-people policies and programmes at the various state levels and even at the centre.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo on Monday, the governor described the victory as a sweet one and noted that with Bayelsa now in the kitty of the APC, it had put paid to the long-held sentiment that APC is a party that had no foothold in the South South.

He called on the lovers of democracy to commend the resilience of the people of Bayelsa in deepening the country’s democracy through their decision to vote the progressive party into power for the first time, since 1999.

“On behalf of the people and the Government of the State of Osun, I congratulate our President, Muhammadu Buhari, our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the APC and the APC Governorship campaign committee under the chairmanship of the Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, on this sweet and well- deserved victory,” Oyetola said.

“I congratulate the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on conducting a peaceful election in the state,” he stressed.