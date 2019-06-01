Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) Dr Bertola Perekeme, has resigned his position.

According to a reliable source in BYSIEC, Dr. Perekeme in a letter addressed to the Bayelsa State governor, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, cited “threats to his life and his immediate family” as the reason for throwing in the towel.

In the letter dated May 31, according to the source, Dr Perekeme thanked Governor Seriake Dickson for the opportunity given to him to serve and expressed the hope that his resignation would not affect the conduct of the forthcoming local government council election in Bayelsa State slated for August 10.

Sources said Dickson had already accepted his resignation and the House of Assembly was screening a new chairman at an emergency sitting this weekend.