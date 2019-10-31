The electoral materials for the conduct of the Bayelsa State governorship elections would be delivered across the eight local government areas with helicopter, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) who disclosed this in a press briefing to give an update on the preparedness of the Commission for the conduct of the election stated that the Commission has enlisted the services of helicopters to deliver sensitive materials to difficult terrains in the state.

He explained that water which covers 75 per cent of the state had always posed challenges for the smooth conduct of elections and hitch-free movement of materials and election personnel.

“We are tackling insecurity and on 1st of November, I am going to be in Abuja with the IGP and other top ranks of the military and other security agencies to also talk more about the security, how we are going to escort our materials to where they are supposed to be. We have enlisted the use of helicopters so that where we used to have so many problems or maybe so much time running on the sea, we have to airlift them to where they should be.”

Responding to allegations that he is colluding with the APC to rig the election with a list of Supervisory Polling Officers (SPOs) prepared by a Deputy Vice- Chancellor in the Federal University, Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Udoh dismissed the allegation, stressing that INEC Bayelsa was seriously working towards conducting a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.

“We shall remain focused on achieving our mandate. We shall not be distracted by fake and false news being peddled against my humble self and INEC, Bayelsa State”, he said.

Udoh said as part of security measures, the commission in collaboration with the Nigeria Navy has commenced the profiling of all the marine boat owners contracted to convey the non-sensitive materials to the various polling units in all the communities across the riverine areas of the state.