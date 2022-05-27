From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy and House of Representatives aspirant at the just concluded primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Iworiso-Markson has embarked on a thank-you tour to express his gratitude to the overwhelming support he received during the process that led to the poll.

Iworiso- Markson polled seven votes in the primary election won by Hon Ebinyu Turner who polled 16 votes.

Iworiso-Markson, who was one of the highly anticipated aspirants to win the ticket of the PDP, said even though he did not emerge, he thought it necessary to visit the stakeholders to appreciate them for their various individual roles.

He said his decision for the thank-you tour was informed by his brand of politics, which he said was different from the usual politics of bitterness, acrimony and vindictiveness.

Iworiso- Markson noted that as disappointing as the outcome of the primary election was, he had accepted it in good fate and had decided to return to his private businesses while also playing active role in the build-up to the general election.

The former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa assured that he would work for the success of the party at all levels, noting that PDP remained the party to beat in the state without any doubt.

“The primary election has come and gone and a winner has emerged. It is time to move on but before moving on, I thought it wise to come back to all the stakeholders that I met during my wide consultations across the state to formally say thank you to them.

“Strange as it may sound, I felt that is the way to go. Even in bad times, it is good to appreciate people. The little efforts of some of them via prayers, phone calls and messages encouraged me throughout the process which I value and hold so dearly.

“My visit to them again brings to the fore my kind of politics which is devoid of any form of bitterness. I do not begrudge even those who are not in support of me. In politics people must choose who to follow and support”.

Iworiso-Markson, who used the opportunity to again restate his commitment to the unity, peace and development of Ogbia Kingdom and Bayelsa in general, also called for support for the prosperity administration of Governor Douye Diri

He also reiterated his earlier call for the arrest and prosecution of the killers of the PDP supporter in Ogbia, Michael Isaiah,.who was gunned down during the State House of Assembly primaries, stressing that only justice could assuage the bereaved families.

