From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former Governor of Bayelsa State Sen Henry Seriake Dickson (PDP – Bayelsa West) has denied any rift with his successor in office, Governor Douye Diri, over the administration of the state.

Sen Dickson, who declared this at a grand reception by leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa West held at Sagbama, said the PDP in the state remains united.

Others honoured at the event include Diri, his deputy, Lawrence Ehruwajakpor, and federal legislator representing Sagbama/Ekeremor constituency in the House of Representatives, Fredrick Agbedi.

According to the former governor, he has deliberately maintained a distance from the Diri administration, explaining that he desires to give his successor a respectable space to operate.

Sen Dickson, speaking to a crowd of party supporters who defied the heavy rainfall to attend the reception, stressed that he was constantly in touch with Diri, especially on issues bordering on the development of the state.

‘You don’t know how happy I am when I see all of you holding the umbrella of the PDP. This was a party they thought had finished in Bayelsa. I have deliberately stayed away from the state to give the state government the opportunity to function. Please don’t allow any shenanigans or petty talks. Don’t open yourself for people at the other side to sow the seed of discord,’ he said.

The senator recalled with delight how the PDP emerged victorious in the last governorship election and expressed the optimism that the party would continue to win future elections in the state.

He lauded the governor for his developmental strides, saying he was proud of his successor.

He also thanked the people of Bayelsa West for the honour done him and other leaders of the senatorial district and pledged to continue to serve his people diligently.

Governor Diri, speaking at the occasion, declared that the PDP remains the party of choice for Bayelsans and would be difficult to beat in any election in the state.

Governor Diri noted that the party was firmly rooted in the state and had embarked on projects that have endeared it to the people, urging the people of Bayelsa West to close ranks in order to consolidate the party’s achievements.

He thanked them for the honour done him and other leaders of the district and solicited their continuous support, stressing that government alone cannot deliver development to the state.

‘I join all of our leaders and in particular our leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, and all of us in Bayelsa West that you thought it wise to honour to thank you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. What you have done is an honour and honour would also find you,’ he said.

‘There is nothing we can do to pay you back. Only God can repay you. By God’s grace, PDP is still the party to beat in Bayelsa State. Today is not for campaign but it is a day for unity.

‘Do not divide the house because you are yet to get an appointment. This is one family and we would increase in number. We have been doing that and receiving defectors and returnees in their numbers.’

In his remarks, Deputy Governor Ewhrudjakpo thanked the people of the district for the honour done to him.

