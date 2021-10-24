By Femi foleranmi

A faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) loyal to former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has threatened the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) with contempt charges for defying a court order to conduct the ward, local Government and state congresses of the party.

The faction is mulling the legal action because the party has gone ahead to inaugurate Chief Dennis Otiotio- Odoni as the state chairman.

The Bayelsa chapter of the party had been in a legal tussle before the October 16th 2021 state congresses of APC held across the country due to a Bayelsa High Court that restrain the party with an injunctive order from conducting the ward, local government and state congresses based on the suit filed by three aspirants of the party, Omadec Victor, Esuenifie and Seimiegha Ebibofe Agbozu in a suit number YHC/107/2021.

A chieftain of the party and state chairmanship aspirant, Mr Sunday Frank-Oputu in a statement at the weekend threatened to file a suit before the Federal High Court seeking sanctions against the party except the Appeal Committee decides to cancel the outcome of the state congress of the party which produce Otiotio- Odoni as chairman.

Frank-Oputu had already written a letter to the Appeal Committee calling on it to cancel the state congress and conduct a more credible, free and fair congress.

Frank-Oputu, in his petition to the Caretaker/Extra Ordinary Convention planning Committee and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, said urged the party to cancel the state congress held by the Chief Timipre Sylva faction, describing the congress as devoid of foundation due to the subsisting court order by the State High Court restraining the party.

