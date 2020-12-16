From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The member representing Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli has presented empowerment equipment to 850 members of his constituents in the 23 wards of the Constituency.

Sunny-Goli, who made the presentation in Nembe/Bassanbiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, said he is ready to set the pace and bring people oriented projects and empowerment to the grassroots

The lawmaker who noted that he has sponsored motions bothering on the ravaging erosion of communities and many other beneficial motions co-sponsored with other lawmakers added that in his first six months in office he was able to mount solar street lights in Beletieama and Liama communities respectively, as well as attract an educational training programme (through NIEPA) for educational stakeholders in the Constituency.

” Let me quickly inform you at this juncture that, between January and March 2021, a lot of our communities that are without electricity will be illuminated; because the rural solar-light electrification projects I facilitated will be mobilized to some communities to execute the projects. The portable water projects, which I facilitated, will equally be completed in some communities,” he said.

According to him several other projects such as Solar Powered Borehole, Solar Street Light and construction of Town Halls are still in the pipeline to be executed.

He disclosed that Educational Advancements Training was also carried out in Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas, with cash transfers given to the beneficiaries for encouragement in 2019.

He further disclosed that six brilliant but indigent students from the area were helped to study abroad.

“We have helped to facilitate more than 50 persons from our constituency to compete for different federal MDAs jobs. We have also helped about 15 of our people to compete for different federal government financial assistants” Sunny- Goli added.

A total of 850 persons across Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency were empowered with capacity building equipments including Tricycles, 75 Motorcycles, Sewing Machines, and Hair Dryers and power Generating sets.

The beneficiaries were carefully and equitably selected six Per Wards across the 23 Wards that makes up the Federal Constituency and special recognition was given to some specific stakeholders across the Constituency such as chiefs, elders, women and youths across constituency.