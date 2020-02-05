Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government has unfolded plans to train over 10,000 youths across the eight local government areas in Information Technology and skills acquisition.

This was disclosed during the flag off of Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Technology (EIT) park in Agudama-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state by the Director General, BYMEDA, Ebiekure Eradiri.

Eradiri, who commended the Governor Seriake Dickson-led restoration government at promoting small and medium scale enterprises, said through huge investment in the sector, the narrative of the state has been changed.

He said the project is aimed at training over 10,000 youths

According to him, the project, which is aimed at empowering the youths and adults, is in collaboration with the Egypt-Japan Innovation Fund, Paradigm Initiatives, Oxfam International SureAid Development Initiative and The Knight Lambert Foundation.

Eradiri said the EIT park is a global concept aimed at developing SMEs not only in Bayelsa State but globally.