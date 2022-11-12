From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

After close to four weeks of catering for flood victims displaced by the 2022 flooding in the state, the Bayelsa State government has begun the shutting down of Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs) in the state.

The decision to shut down the IDP camps has however elicited mixed feelings as some of the inmates wanted to stay behind.

The Ox- Bow Lake IDP was closed on Saturday and would be followed by the shutting down of the Igbogene, Bayelsa Palm, Ayama- Ijaw IDPs camps on Sunday.

Speaking shortly after a thanksgiving service to send the inmates back to their various homes, the Camp Commandant, Hon Koku- Obiyai Ebiuwou disclosed that 12,000 inmates were accommodated at the Ox- Bow Lake IDP camp.

Ebiuwou who is also the Chief Whip of the Bayelsa House of Assembly disclosed that no death was recorded for the duration the camp was in operation.

She commended Governor Douye Diri for providing the leadership that ensured the state could cater for displaced flood victims.

“I want to sincerely thank the Governor. The Governor took charge of the state. We have heard instances in other states where the flood was so much and the Governor had to leave the state for the citizens to manage themselves.

“ But this is a governor that stood by us, went from community to community, provided a shade and that is what we are thanking God for today and we thank him immensely on behalf of all the inmates”

One of the inmates, Mr Ayamasa Leandon while commending the government for taking care of the people however pleaded that food stuff and cash should be given to the people to start their lives again.

Also speaking, Mrs Godgift Diepreye also commended Diri for providing good leadership that ensured flood victims did not suffer unnecessarily.

Though she said she would have loved to stay behind for a few more days because the water was yet to recede completely in her place, she noted that it is inevitable for her to leave since the camp is being shut down.