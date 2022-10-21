From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A few days after the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson donated over 15 million Naira to alleviate the acute living conditions of flood victims in Bayelsa, his friends have raised N11 million to support flood victims under the platform of Friends of Senator Dickson.

The earlier donation Senator Dickson made included N400, 000 each to the wards in Bayelsa West Senatorial District ( Sagbama/ Ekeremor Local Government Areas) and five million to flood victims in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Senator Dickson, who conveyed his appreciation to the benevolent donors most of whom prefer to be anonymous, also expressed the gratitude of the beneficiaries.

Dickson reiterated his appeal to public spirited individuals, NGOs, corporations, to come to the rescue of displaced and suffering flood victims.

The former governor who in a statement on Friday appreciated the initiative of his friends who came together to start this humanitarian drive disclosed that a special account for the foundation has been opened with Sterling Bank into which the donations from his friend are domiciled and into which further donations can be made.

Dickson also reiterated the policy of the foundation to record and publish the list of all donors as well as the beneficiaries for purposes of transparency.

However, he said that where there are requests for anonymity, the foundation will have no option than to respect their preference.

According to him, donation is not only in cash but also in kind as the foundation would make arrangements to receive all such donations in kind such as relief materials of every description.

“Following the announcement of my donation to flood victims in Bayelsa State, some of my friends called to support and as of now they have raised eleven million naira. A number of them preferred to be anonymous.

“However, we will do a letter from the foundation to express my gratitude and that of our people to them, ” he said.

He stressed that the funds would be distributed dispassionately to the victims irrespective of political affiliations urging those willing to donate both in cash and kind to do so through the foundation’s sub- account details: Account Name: SENATOR HSD FOUNDATION FLOOD RELIEF FUND

Bank Name: Sterling Bank PLC PLC Account Number: 0091512632.