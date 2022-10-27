From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu has donated N50 million to flood victims in Bayelsa state.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who disclosed this during the State Executive Council meeting also read a letter from his counterpart in Lagos to commiserate with the people of the state.

Diri speaking on those who have visited and donated to flood victims in the state expressed appreciation to those that have supported the state as it grapples with the raging floods.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as stating that the support received so far has helped the state in its recovery process while also assuring that funds and items received will be published in line with the transparent posture of his administration.

The governor said he was grateful to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, for visiting the state last weekend, during which he made a pledge to support victims of the flood.

His words: “Let me use this opportunity to appreciate those who have shown themselves as our true friends and brothers. We called for help and God has sent helpers. We say thank you to those that have come through for us so far. We will publish all donations received.

“We appreciate our former VP Atiku Abubakar for his philanthropy and empathy towards our people. Today, we also received my brother governor from Akwa Ibom State. He did not just visit but he also donated N100 million. We thank the people of Akwa Ibom for their show of brotherliness.

“I also acknowledge a letter received from the Governor of Lagos State.

“Also, within this period, a son of the soil, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, visited and made a pledge of N350 million worth of food items.

“Let me also appreciate the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, for the support of the Nigerian Air Force. We procured some items and because the road into our state has been cut off, we approached the Air Force and they obliged to airlift what we bought from Abuja to Port Harcourt and to Yenagoa. The Bayelsa State Government bought the items.”