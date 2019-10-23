Femi Folaranmi

Bayelsa State Founding Fathers, a body comprising of those who fought for the creation of Bayelsa State has been factionalised along PDP and APC lines ahead of the election.

A fortnight ago, the founding fathers led by Senator John Kojo Brambiafa had endorsed the APC candidate, David Lyon and presented three documents to him to help his administration in the development of Bayelsa State.

However, another faction led by Chief Benedict Guembe has thrown its weight behind the candidacy of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Senator Douye Diri, and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ehwrujakpor.

Guembe who led other members including Dr. Amba Ambaowei, Professor Kingsley Alagoa, Professor (Mrs) Akwagbe, Professor Dimie, and Bishop Jumbo to meet with Diri at the Ijaw House, described what it called “one bedroom” endorsement for Lyon as a ridiculous fluke.

Guembe said that the group which claimed to have adopted Lyon is not recognized and lacked the credibility to endorse any candidate on behalf of the founding fathers of the state.

The chairman disclosed that since the commencement of the electioneering process in readiness for the election, only two candidates have made their intentions known to the group.

He stated that after critical assessment of their manifestos, the group decided to endorse Senator Diri in the pursuit of the general good and because he has all it takes to step into the big shoes of Governor Seriake Dickson.

In a related development, the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional rulers have given its royal blessings to the PDP candidate, Diri.

Senator Diri and his running mate alongside members of the campaign team visited the Secretariat of the traditional rulers council in Yenagoa to intimate royal fathers of their decision to run for the office of Governor and Deputy.

The chairman of the Council, HRM King Alfred Diete Spiff who led other traditional rulers across the state to receive him described the visit as a symbol of respect for the traditional institution.

He charged Senator Diri to work hand in hand with the Federal Government at ensuring the review of the 1999 constitution to give recognition to the traditional institution.