From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

In the bid to tackle domestic violence headlong, gender advocacy groups in Bayelsa State have unveiled a Domestic Violence Clinic (DVC) in the State.

The domestic violence clinic designed as an online and mobile clinic is an initiative of Do Foundation International and the Hilarity World Foundation, meant to provide medical, legal and psycho-socio support to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony tagged “Exposing Domestic Violence” at the weekend, founder of the Do Foundation, Ms Dise Ogbise, and President of the Hilarity World Foundation, Miss Grace Ukpevie, explained that the DVC is expected to also provide support to the victims of domestic violence through financial support and creation of a career and business support, in order to create means of livelihood after separation from their abusers.

Ogbise expressed concern over the rising cases of domestic violence and noted that despite the worrisome trend, advocacy groups in the state are gaining grounds, in the effort to educate, intervene and stop the violence against women.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

She also noted that the DVC would provide more avenues for victims to have access to advocacy groups, instead of dying in silence during sexual and domestic violence.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Also speaking, Miss Grace Ukpevie pointed out that the DVC is an online and mobile clinic for domestic violence victims and survivors, noting that the goal is to ease the stress survivors go through when seeking help.

The wife of the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Queen Timinipre Dakolo, declared support towards the rising campaign against sexual and domestic violence, condemning situations where parents negotiate with violators, in order to stop prosecution.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .