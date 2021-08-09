From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Commissioner of Police Echeng Eworo has assumed duties in Bayelsa State as the new Commissioner of Police.

Eworo officially takes over today replaces CP Mike Okoli( retd), who has retired after attaining the mandatory age.

Prior to his appointment as the CP Bayelsa State, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng had served as Police Component Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Compol Mopol, Force Headquarters Abuja, CP Central Criminal Registry, FCID, Abuja, DC Border Patrol Force Headquarters Abuja, DC FCID Zone 13, Ukpo- Dunukofia.

CP Echeng Eworo Echeng holds a BA (Hons) History, from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State. He has attended several courses, notable among them are; Mission Training Cell, Keilce Poland, Officers Conversion course PMF, Gwoza, Unit Combat Course PMF, Gwoza and Tactical Command Course – Police Staff College Jos.

A statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Asinim Butswat noted that the Command, by the announcement of resumption is soliciting the cooperation and partnership of the good and well-meaning people of Bayelsa State, to accord CP Eworo for the necessary support to discharge his duties of maintaining law and order in the state.

